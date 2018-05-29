The print edition of the University of Mary Washington’s student-run newspaper is not dead after all.
A student-run Finance Committee recently reversed its controversial decision last month to eliminate print funding for The Blue & Gray Press, which was first established on the Fredericksburg campus as The Bullet in the early 1920s. The newspaper had requested $13,666 to print the weekly publication for the 2018–19 school year, but the Finance Committee initially agreed to allot just $100 for office supplies.
That decision sparked an outcry from some alumni, professors and press advocates who viewed the move as an attack on the First Amendment. University officials cited distribution issues—including stacks of unread newspapers throughout the campus—as the primary motivation, but a Student Press Law Center attorney said he had reason to believe the newspaper’s content played a factor.
UMW Dean Melissa Jones, the Finance Committee’s adviser, said in an email to The Free Lance–Star that Blue & Gray Press reps agreed to “create … a distribution plan to address the challenges of excess and unread newspapers on campus” during a recent meeting at which the committee reconsidered and approved the newspaper’s request for $13,666.
And in an email to Blue & Gray Press editor Lauren Closs, the Finance Committee—which disburses student-fee revenue to clubs—wrote that it “appreciates your renewed passion for distribution and would like to establish an open line of communication throughout the year as your club develops comprehensive plans to increase and track circulation.
“Moving forward, the Committee hopes that you consider the ideas regarding distribution suggested at our meeting as well as implement ideas of your own,” the email added.
Closs confirmed in an unsolicited email to The Free Lance–Star that the Finance Committee restored print funding, but she did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday seeking further comment.
Comments last month from Jones, the UMW dean, and a student leader appear to suggest that distribution problems may not have been the only driver of the newspaper’s lack of funding.
In an email last month, Jones wrote that the cost of the newspaper and “distribution methods” led to the decision, but added that the committee would be open to reconsidering—“particularly after the task force to improve the quality of the publication has issued its recommendations.”
Student Government Association President Matthew Good also reported that “there will be changes coming up to repair the Blue and Gray” and there “might be a new task force for that,” according to the minutes of a meeting April 16.
University officials later said the task force had not been formed and indicated that the newspaper, not the SGA, would be the one to create any such group. A university spokeswoman said some students have expressed concerns with the newspaper’s reporting, but described that as a completely separate issue.
UMW faced the threat of a lawsuit from the Student Press Law Center, which says it is unconstitutional for universities to withhold money from student newspapers or “take any other action that is motivated by an attempt to control, manipulate or punish past or future content.” SPLC Senior Legal Consultant Mike Hiestand said the editor of the Blue & Gray Press shared correspondence with him showing that “part of the reason for cutting off the funding is content-related.”
He did not specify any articles that may have inspired the decision.