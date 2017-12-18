The Christmas and New Year’s break is expected to close out 2017 with more heavy holiday travel, and possibly the most traffic on record for the end-of-year holiday season.
In Virginia, more than 3 million are expected to travel at least 50 miles, a 2.9 percent increase over last year, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Nationwide travel also is expected to be heavy, with 107 million people planning to take trips of 50 miles or longer.
AAA’s Bill Sutherland said in a release that travel has increased for every 2017 holiday break when compared with last year. This is also the ninth straight year with an annual increase in holiday travel, AAA said in the release.
Travel by plane, train and bus is expected to be heavy, but most travelers will be hitting the road.
People across the U.S. are expected to pile into 20 million cars to hit the road for the holiday break, according to the traffic analytics company INRIX. The company says traffic will be compounded by delivery vehicles moving packages for Christmas.
In Virginia, more than 2.7 million are expected to drive to their destinations.
AAA’s Tammy Arnette said that while gas prices are higher than in recent years, that hasn’t stopped people from driving this year.
There are ways to avoid some of the expected mess on the roads during the winter holiday.
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday until noon Tuesday. Lane closures will also be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 29, to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.
VDOT also offers an online travel trends map showing historical peaks and ebbs in traffic during the holiday.
Those traveling for the Christmas holiday will likely see the most congestion from midday into the evening on Saturday and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The heaviest congestion is expected to be on southbound Interstate 95 in Virginia.
During the New Year’s holiday, traffic is expected to peak between noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. Some congestion is also expected during the afternoon on Tuesday, Jan. 2.