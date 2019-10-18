When I was a college freshman at Mary Washington just cutting my teeth as a sports writer, I heard about a couple of local kids dealing with cancer. As I was playing baseball at the time and they wanted to play the sport, I ended up visiting them at home and giving them a bucket of unopened "Official League" game balls.
Fast forward eight years, and Drew and Ben Harding are cancer-free and the top players on a Stafford High golf team that reached states for the first time in school history. After meeting them at one of their lowest times, it was pretty cool to see them thriving and write this story.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- The Nationals are the toast of D.C. after advancing to the World Series, the first Washington ballclub to do so since 1933. They soaked in their NL pennant accordingly, writes Steve DeShazo.
- Mountain View senior Madi Hyatt showed little hospitality to Stafford's defense in a big Commonwealth District field hockey win.
- The FLS Varsity student section challenge rolls into its 7th (!!!) round, with Louisa (Loonies) and Mountain View (Wildcat Crazies) holding onto the top two spots.
ON DECK
- We're toying with the idea of a weekly SC Top 10 type show for Fredericksburg area HS sports. Stay tuned!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.