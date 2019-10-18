Harding brothers

Ben (right) and Drew Harding survived childhood leukemia and are now the top two golfers on the Stafford Indians team. The brothers practice with their teammates at The Gauntlet in Stafford, Virginia on Oct. 10, 2019.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

When I was a college freshman at Mary Washington just cutting my teeth as a sports writer, I heard about a couple of local kids dealing with cancer. As I was playing baseball at the time and they wanted to play the sport, I ended up visiting them at home and giving them a bucket of unopened "Official League" game balls. 

Fast forward eight years, and Drew and Ben Harding are cancer-free and the top players on a Stafford High golf team that reached states for the first time in school history. After meeting them at one of their lowest times, it was pretty cool to see them thriving and write this story. 

BREAKFAST LINKS

ON DECK

  • We're toying with the idea of a weekly SC Top 10 type show for Fredericksburg area HS sports. Stay tuned!

Tags

Load comments