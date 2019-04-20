FROM STAFF REPORTS
Both the Republican and Democratic parties will have contested primaries June 11 for several Fredericksburg-area seats in the General Assembly.
The race for the 17th District Senate seat tops the list, with primaries to select the nominee for both parties. The 17th District includes Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Orange counties, among others.
On the Republican side, incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves is being challenged by Air Force veteran and businessman Rich Breeden. Former Charlottesville School Board member Amy Laufer and computer scientist Ben Hixon will square off for the Democratic Party’s nomination.
The Republican ballot for a large part of Fredericksburg and Stafford County will feature a rematch for the 28th District House seat between incumbent Del. Bob Thomas and former Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde. Thomas, who also served on the Stafford board, defeated Milde and former Stafford Supervisor Susan Stimpson two years ago to earn the GOP nod to replace retiring House Speaker Bill Howell.
Democrat Joshua Cole, who lost a close race to Thomas in the 2017 general election, will be his party’s nominee again this fall.
The Democratic Party has primaries for the 28th District Senate seat and 88th District House seat.
In the Senate race, former Stafford Supervisor Laura Sellers faces attorney Qasim Rashid. The Republican incumbent, Sen. Richard Stuart of Stafford, is unopposed. The district includes most of Stafford and Fredericksburg.
In the 88th District House race, Fauquier attorney Jessica H. “Jess” Foster and Kecia S. Evans of Stafford will compete for the Democratic nomination to face incumbent Del. Mark Cole of Spotsylvania, who is unopposed for the Republican nomination. The 88th District covers parts of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties.
In the 24th District Senate race, which includes the town of Culpeper and surrounding areas in the county, Tina Freitas, the wife of Del. Nick Freitas, is challenging incumbent Sen. Emmett Hanger for the Republican nomination.
Constitutional officers—such as sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and revenue commissioner—are up for election this year, as are a number of supervisor and school board seats in the region. None of those seats are on primary ballots this June, but will be decided in the November general election.
In Spotsylvania, four of the seven Board of Supervisors spots will be on the ballot in November—the Chancellor, Courtland, Livingston and Salem districts. Four School Board seats will be up for grabs in the same districts.
In Stafford, three out of seven seats on the county Board of Supervisors and School Board will be on the ballot in November. These are in the George Washington, Griffis-Widewater and Rock Hill districts.
Caroline County has all six seats on the Board of Supervisors and School Board on the ballot in November.
In King George County, three members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board, who represent James Madison, Dahlgren and the at-large district, will be on the ballot.
In Orange County, supervisor and School Board seats for Districts 2, 3 and 5 are on the ballot.
In Culpeper County, Board of Supervisors and School Board seats in the East and West Fairfax, Catalpa and Salem districts are on the ballot. Four at-large council seats are on the ballot in the town of Culpeper.