RICHMOND—Sitting at 6–3, the Washington Redskins appeared headed for the playoffs last year as they faced the first-place Houston Texans.
That game is notable for Alex Smith’s leg injury, but it was also a tight game that was within reach in the final minutes.
Trailing 23–21, Washington was on the Houston 45-yard line in the game’s final minute. Quarterback Colt McCoy threw a long pass to Josh Doctson, and Houston’s Justin Reid jumped on top of Doctson to break it up.
No flag was thrown, no further yardage was gained, and the Redskins lost, beginning a season-ending spiral.
If that game had been played in 2019, it might have ended differently.
Beginning this year, NFL coaches will have the option to use their replay challenges to send pass interference calls to the league office for review, something that previously had not been possible.
If that option had been available last year, and Reid’s interference had been called on replay, the Redskins would have been able to attempt a short field goal to win the game.
The rule change had little to do with the Redskins-Texans outcome, and a lot to do with the NFC title game, when a missed pass interference call cost the Saints an opportunity to play for the Super Bowl, but the reverberations will be felt league-wide.
Washington coach Jay Gruden is already working with his assistants on how they plan to handle the new rule. The NFL has been hesitant to extend replay to pass interference in the past because of the possibility of coaches “weaponizing” it, that is, trying to get a desperation call in their favor late in a game.
Gruden said he’ll also need to be strategic about when to challenge.
“It’s got to be obviously blatant for them to overturn a call or put a flag on a field,” Gruden said. “You have to decide what play is big enough to challenge and where you don’t want to waste a challenge, maybe on a 12-yard gain. But if it’s a 12-yard gain on third down and 8, maybe you do if it keeps the drive going.
“it’s going to be something we have to discuss, when and how to use them. You also don’t want to be stuck with three time outs and three challenge flags at the end of the game and not use them, so it’s going to be an interesting dilemma for a lot of coaches—for all coaches.”
The Redskins have had team president Bruce Allen monitoring replay reviews in past seasons. Allen is on a number of NFL committees that help create the rules. This year, senior assistant coach Matt Cavanaugh will also be in the press box lending his expertise—Cavanaugh has a quarterbacking background.
The NFL sends an officiating crew to each training camp annually, and Tony Steratore’s crew will be in Richmond through Monday. (Steratore’s brother, Gene, is a former NFL and college basketball ref who is now on CBS.)
The players were presented with a video outlining rules changes for the year, many designed to decrease potentially hazardous collisions. Coaches were also given the opportunity to question the officials, and work alongside them during practices, as they did on Saturday and Sunday.
Steratore also met and briefed the media. The pass interference penalty will likely be the most notable rules change this year—Steratore said the officials on the field won’t call the game any differently, and it will be up to the league office to decide what meets the criteria for overturning a call, something the league has indicated it won’t do lightly.
NOTES
- Adonis Alexander (Virginia Tech) will miss the next couple weeks of practice with a quad injury, Gruden said.
- Linebacker Montez Sweat (calf) remained inactive on Sunday, but Gruden said the team wasn’t concerned about his injury.