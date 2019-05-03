Gary Jennings 2

Gary Jennings (left) gets a big hug from his father as he talks with the Seahawks.

 BY JOEY LoMONACO/THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Check out my draft day piece on Colonial Forge High graduate Gary Jennings, whose raucous reaction to being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks went viral. 

I spent four hours Friday night at the Jennings' very lovely home in Stafford. At the end of the night, we dapped up and I pledged I'd be there when the draft resumed at noon.

It didn't take long for Jennings' phone to ring Saturday, though. You'll read that his new team features a link to the past, and a passing offense tailored to his skillset. 

