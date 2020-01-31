One snowflake's avocado toast
(Millennial takes on sports and whatever else I want to write about)
Kobe Bryant had a hold on people, the kind of personal connection that only a handful of athletes throughout history can boast.
You didn't scream "Manning," when you delivered a pinpoint pass in a pickup football game, or shout, "Scherzer" when you threw that speedball by your buddy in some hellish "Glory Days" nostalgia trip.
But Kobe Bryant's name became a verb, one uttered at your very best—and in dire need of a heat check on the court.
And for that, Mamba will be missed.
PARTICIPATION TROPHY OF THE WEEK
Don't be afraid, Bradley Beal. We won't snub you here. Sorry that your 28.7 points per game—good for sixth in the NBA—weren't good enough to qualify for a contest featuring more complex scoring rules than Magic: The Gathering. You'll always be an all-star in our books.
Had to catch up with transcribing but here are Bartelstein's final thoughts on coaches not voting for Beal:— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 31, 2020
"The coaches are sending a message: 'If you want to be an all-star in the NBA, don't stay the course on a team that's going to go through some trying times....'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.