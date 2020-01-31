NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe's No. 24 and Gianna's No. 2

In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) hugs his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

 MARK BLINCH

One snowflake's avocado toast

(Millennial takes on sports and whatever else I want to write about)

Kobe Bryant had a hold on people, the kind of personal connection that only a handful of athletes throughout history can boast.

You didn't scream "Manning," when you delivered a pinpoint pass in a pickup football game, or shout, "Scherzer" when you threw that speedball by your buddy in some hellish "Glory Days" nostalgia trip. 

But Kobe Bryant's name became a verb, one uttered at your very best—and in dire need of a heat check on the court.

And for that, Mamba will be missed. 

PARTICIPATION TROPHY OF THE WEEK

Don't be afraid, Bradley Beal. We won't snub you here. Sorry that your 28.7 points per game—good for sixth in the NBA—weren't good enough to qualify for a contest featuring more complex scoring rules than Magic: The Gathering. You'll always be an all-star in our books. 

