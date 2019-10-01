Washington Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson (left) and catcher Kurt Suzuki embrace following their improbable, come-from-behind 4–3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. An inning prior, Juan Soto’s opposite-field single eluded the mitt of Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham, allowing three Nationals to score and erasing a nearly game-long deficit. Washington moves on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS, which opens on Thursday in Los Angeles.
For more on the game, see B1 and B3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.