Washington Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson (left) and catcher Kurt Suzuki embrace following their improbable, come-from-behind 4–3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. An inning prior, Juan Soto’s opposite-field single eluded the mitt of Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham, allowing three Nationals to score and erasing a nearly game-long deficit. Washington moves on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS, which opens on Thursday in Los Angeles.

For more on the game, see B1 and B3.

