Peter Armatis

The caravan of FFC members and families pay their respects to the family of late coach Peter Armatis.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

ICYMI, the former players of late Fredericksburg FC coach Peter Armatis said goodbye to their coach with a drive-by procession through his Spotsylvania County neighborhood.

In lighter news, the Fredericksburg Nationals have a new mascot, and we continue to tell the stories of Fredericksburg-area athletes affected by coronavirus via our "Play Off" series. 

