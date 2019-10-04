Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto gets a kiss from his father, Juan Jose Soto, right, after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in a National League wild-card baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik

There was champagne, followed by a bit of a hangover. The Washington Nationals may well get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS (a 6-0 thumping in Thursday's opener wasn't ideal), but they still provided fans with arguably the best postseason moment in franchise history. Our Steve DeShazo was on hand as karma caught up with D.C.'s ballclub—finally.

