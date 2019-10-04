There was champagne, followed by a bit of a hangover. The Washington Nationals may well get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS (a 6-0 thumping in Thursday's opener wasn't ideal), but they still provided fans with arguably the best postseason moment in franchise history. Our Steve DeShazo was on hand as karma caught up with D.C.'s ballclub—finally.
EYE IN THE SKY
- We broke out the drone for our first installment of "Don't Sweat the Technique," as Massaponax's Sydney Vaillancourt showed how to save face—and strokes—from the bunker (I took furious notes while reporting this one).
- Spotsylvania's Rachel Detore had a personal gallery as she took to the course for the Region 4B sub-regional. In front of a college scout, the Knights' senior took medalist honors with a 78.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.