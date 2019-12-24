ABOUT TODAY’S PAPER
To mark Christmas Day, today’s Free Lance–Star was printed on special 35-pound, 75-bright paper. This stock is brighter and heavier than standard newsprint and provides better reproduction of photos. We hope you enjoy the look and wish you all a Merry Christmas.
—Dale Lachniet, publisher
