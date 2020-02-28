by the associated press
TOKYO—Hoping to boost morale in Japan by assuring people that the Tokyo Olympics will be held as scheduled, IOC President Thomas Bach held a conference call limited to three of Japan’s main media outlets—newspapers Asahi and Yomiuri, and the Kyodo news agency.
Asked if there was a potential for the Olympics being postponed or cancelled, Bach refused to give an opinion.
“I’m not ready to add fuel to the flames of speculation there in any way,” Back said in his conference call. “It is about now, not about speculation. What it is now it is to ensure the qualification procedure and protecting the safety of the athletes at the same time.”
Bach was responding to comments made earlier in the week by IOC member Dick Pound in an interview with The Associated Press. Pound said a decision on the Tokyo Olympics—facing a fast-spreading virus—would need to be made by the end of May.
Australian member John Coates, who heads the IOC inspection team for Tokyo, suggested a similar time frame. Both Pound and Coates are former IOC vice presidents.
“The official position of the IOC is that we are fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” Bach said. “ ... We are already now doing everything to ensure not only the success of the games, but also to ensure the qualification and the preparations of the athletes of the world. Because the safety of every participant at the Olympic Games, be it athlete, official, spectator, is the top priority for the IOC and also for the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020.”
The Olympics open on July 24, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.
The sensitivity of the issue triggered a response in Japan on Wednesday. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the Japanese government went on the offensive after Pounds’ comments.
“Our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled,” Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said in an abrupt news conference. “For the time being, the situation of the coronavirus infection is, admittedly, difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we’ll have a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
