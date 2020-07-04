Alzheimer’s group offers two webinars
The Greater Richmond chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer free webinar programs open to the public this month.
“Social Security Benefits for People with Disabilities” is set for 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jackie Weisgarber, a public affairs specialist, will be the guest speaker. Topics discussed include the disability application process, how to use the account online, qualifying for Supplemental Security Income benefits and other programs available. Those interested can register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=70480515.
“Caregiving Through the Lens of African Americans in 2020” will include a panel discussion about the impact of race and culture on caregiver, mental health, spiritual and safety needs. Six panelists representing various aspects of the medical community will join in the discussion.
The event is from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 15. Those interested can call 800/272-3900 or register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Events/alz/MeetingDetails.aspx?productId=70501661. —Cathy Dyson
