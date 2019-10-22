Amanda Blalock
Birthplace: Ripley, Miss.
Age: 50
Family: Husband, Jack A. Blalock; seven children, all grown, except twins, who attend Spotsylvania County public schools.
Background: Owner of Amanda Blalock Investments LLC, a real estate company. Spotsylvania County Citizen’s Review Budget Committee, 2018-present; Spotsylvania County School Board member, 2008-2017; established Food Services Task Force in 2010 that is still in existence. American Airlines Travel School; Associated School of Travel, Miami, Fla,; Northeast Mississippi Community College. Award of Excellence for Community Service, presented by Sen. Tim Kaine Feb. 12, 2016; Virginia School Boards Association’s Academy Award of Achievement 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016; Award of Excellence, 2012. Event committee and debate judge for The Great Debate—Spotsylvania Sunday School Union & Spotsylvania NAACP 2007-17; PTA/PTO volunteer, 1996-present.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
1. Responsible growth: Balance growth through both planning and proffers to help build the needed infrastructure. I am committed to keeping residents and stakeholders involved and educated in the development planning and process that occur in Spotsylvania County.
2. Fiscal responsibility: Ensure that Spotsylvania County’s funds are used wisely and support economic well-being. It is also important that we as local government work together to ensure that appropriate funding is provided by the state and federal government to support mandated programs. By doing so, it will help reduce the financial burden on the locality.
3. Improving quality of life: Provide fire and rescue, law enforcement, parks and recreation, and schools with the resources needed to protect and support ALL Spotsylvania County citizens. These services directly support the well-being of our community and are the key to building economic stability by attracting businesses to the community.
Campaign website: blalock4supervisor.com
