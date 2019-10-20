Amy Laufer campaign at a glance
Birthplace: Mount Calvary, Wis.
Age: 47
Family: Husband, Aharon Laufer; children Hannah, 14, Adam, 13, Henry 11.
Background: Served on the Commission for Children and Families as an advocate for children with special needs. Served on Charlottesville City School Board for seven years, with time as both the vice chair and chair. Founder of Virginia’s List, a PAC with the goal of electing women to Virginia state office.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes?: No
Top three campaign issues:
1. Education: I believe that it is essential for us to be investing in our children. We need to ensure universal preschool because we know that when students come to us behind, it is that much harder for them to succeed. We also need to be investing in vocational training and certification programs so that our students leave school with the skills they need to enter the workforce.
2. Expanding broadband: In this district, many people cannot access the internet. Children are unable to connect to the internet to do their homework, and people are unable to work out of their homes. The internet could be used to ease healthcare access as well, through the growing telemedicine industry.
3. Energy: I am passionate about investing in clean energy in an effort to improve the environment and the economy through the introduction of skilled jobs. We should also be further incentivizing people to invest in their own infrastructure by letting people sell their energy back to the grid unimpeded.
