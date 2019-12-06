North Stafford at Stone Bridge football

North Stafford quarterback Jamir Boyd tries to get past Stone Bridge defender Paul Moore during the Class 5 state football semifinal in Ashburn on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Stone Bridge managed a a 49-26 victory.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Each year, in the third week of August, I print out a baker's dozen Virginian Pilot stat sheets. It's a relatively plain, gridded 8.5x11" document with a series of columns to record running stats. 

That's enough to cover the entire regular season (10 games) and three playoff contests. This year, it wasn't enough. Today, Colonial Forge and North Stafford will vie to make their respective state championship games, the Eagles in Class 6 and Wolverines in Class 5. 

Here's to hoping I'll need to print out yet one more stat sheet. 

Tags

Load comments