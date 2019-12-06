Each year, in the third week of August, I print out a baker's dozen Virginian Pilot stat sheets. It's a relatively plain, gridded 8.5x11" document with a series of columns to record running stats.
That's enough to cover the entire regular season (10 games) and three playoff contests. This year, it wasn't enough. Today, Colonial Forge and North Stafford will vie to make their respective state championship games, the Eagles in Class 6 and Wolverines in Class 5.
Here's to hoping I'll need to print out yet one more stat sheet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.