Another week in the sports wasteland has come and gone, and we're still (somehow) churning out content. What follows is a mere sampling.
- It's not quite a turf war yet, but a few Spotsylvania County high schools are miffed that their funding for new fields has been frozen during the pandemic.
- Local athletes are making good use of their newfound time to learn new hobbies.
- Colonial Forge graduate Shakira Austin has announced that she'll transfer to Ole Miss from Maryland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.