With apologies to Megan Rapinoe (nothing but respect for my president), there's not much going on in sportsdom for the next few weeks.
While the USWNT continues to earn its (hopefully soon-to-be equal) pay with a World Cup run for the ages, the Yankees and Red Sox will play a series in London. Oh, and the Nats are above .500—so maybe delete those tweets yearning for Dusty Baker.
Until the action picks back up, I suggest reading a book (something with literary merit, so, not like, Stephen King), going on vacation or picking up a new hobby.
We'll get through this.