France US WWCup Soccer

Teammates run to congratulate United States' Megan Rapinoe after she scored the opening goal of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

 Francisco Seco

With apologies to Megan Rapinoe (nothing but respect for my president), there's not much going on in sportsdom for the next few weeks. 

While the USWNT continues to earn its (hopefully soon-to-be equal) pay with a World Cup run for the ages, the Yankees and Red Sox will play a series in London. Oh, and the Nats are above .500—so maybe delete those tweets yearning for Dusty Baker.

Until the action picks back up, I suggest reading a book (something with literary merit, so, not like, Stephen King), going on vacation or picking up a new hobby.

We'll get through this. 

