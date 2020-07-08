Fredericksburg police on Wednesday released another video it hopes will lead to the identity of a man who set two fires outside the city police station May 31.
The video shows an unknown man walk up to the Fallen Officer Memorial between the parking lot and the main building at 2200 Cowan Boulevard at 12:35 a.m. He pours some sort of accelerant around the base of the memorial, then sets a fire before running to the front door of the building and repeating the process. He then runs toward an adjacent apartment complex.
The arsonist was at the police station for about a minute. City firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and the damage was minimal.
On the night of May 31, a large group of protesters showed up in the vicinity of the police station for one of the area’s first major protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They were greeted with a large police response that eventually included tear gas and other non-lethal projectiles.
Police Chief Brian Layton later apologized for the police response. In a statement made at Market Square downtown a few days after the incident, Layton mentioned the attempted arson as a reason police may have reacted as they did.
Layton’s apology seems not to have appeased a number of protesters, who showed up at the police station last week still emotional about the incident and demanding an explanation for being tear-gassed. Layton told the group that the incident was still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the arson or who can identify the culprit is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and test “FPDtip” following by the tip.
A link to the latest video can be found on fredericksburg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.