By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
CONCORD, N.C.—Martin Truex Jr. won the caution-filled Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating Joey Logano and Kyle Busch in NASCAR’s longest race.
Truex went four-wide on a restart with four laps to go to take the lead and held on to win the Coca–Cola 600 for the second time in four years.
“That was incredible; what a race,” said Truex, who overcame an early collision.
He won in 2016 in dominating fashion leading 392 of 400 laps, but this was much more competitive. Truex led 116 laps in a race that included 30 lead changes and 16 caution flags.
Truex gave Joe Gibbs a big victory just four days after the car owner was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Truex has won three of the past five Cup Series points races, previously winning at Richmond and Dover.
Brad Keselowski won the first two stages, but faded quickly in the second half of the race and finished 19th.
Drivers had difficulty negotiating the slick track on a very hot day in North Carolina.
Kyle Larson, who won last week’s All-Star race on the very same track, crashed with 84 laps left, taking out Austin Dillon, who started fourth.
Larson was in the middle of the track when he clipped Clint Bowyer, sending his No. 42 Chevrolet back down to the lower side of the track where he sandwiched Austin Dillon into the inside wall. After that Larson sailed back up to the top of the track, forcing Ty Dillon into the outside wall.
“I put myself in a bad spot and got sideways,” Larson said. “That was all on me.”
Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones and Matt DiBenedetto made contact with the outside wall.
Even Truex had to overcome an early crash to get back in the race. He hit the wall early in the race in his No. 19 Toyota after his car got loose and sailed up the track while he was running up front. Truex said he didn’t know what happened at the time except to say his car “took off.”
But he stayed on the lead lap and has steadily moved up to the front.
After the race’s second stage, cars were stopped just short of the finish line at the halfway point of the race to honor fallen soldiers with a moment of remembrance on Memorial Day weekend.