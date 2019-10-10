CHARLOTTESVILLE—Virginia’s goal each football games is to post an 80-percent success rate on its tackling. Against a Miami offense that is far more explosive than it is efficient, the No. 20 Cavaliers may need to bump that percentage up a few ticks.
“On any given play, a ball could be handed off to someone that goes the whole way,” U.Va. coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “The ball could be thrown to someone that can go the whole way. That’s always an inherent threat that’s just in the background of your preparation. If you miss a tackle, this could be one that goes for a touchdown. Or if that player gets behind you, that could go for a touchdown.”
Going into Friday night’s game against the Hurricanes, Virginia (4–1, 2–0 ACC) has already allowed 20 plays of 20 yards or longer through the first five games this season. Miami’s offense, through five games, has 35 such plays, including five that went for at least 50 yards.
In its 42–35 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Miami (2–3, 0–2) scored three touchdowns of 25 yards or longer, including a 38-yard Hail Mary at the end of the first half and a 62-yard run by DeeJay Dallas in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
“You just gotta be diligent, be disciplined play in, play out, because if they do get off to a slow start, at any moment they could turn that around,” said junior linebacker Charles Snowden. “So not getting content, not getting satisfied, staying on edge, play in, play out. When you’re playing an offense like that, you just gotta be ready at all times.”
In the Tech loss, Miami benched starting quarterback Jarren Williams after Williams, who was dealing with an injury, threw interceptions on each of the Hurricanes’ first three possessions.
Miami went with N’Kosi Perry, who threw for 422 yards and four touchdowns and will start this game.
“Our approach to that is to be ready for anything,” junior safety Joey Blount said. “You know Miami is a dual threat quarterback system so you’re going to expect some type of a run game from the quarterback, where they at least will use their legs. Both have shown they can thrown the ball at high level and I think we have to prepare for that.”
Virginia won’t have junior inside linebacker Rob Snyder, who suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. That means true freshman Nick Jackson could see his first extended playing time on defense. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder has played mostly on special teams.
“Nick is a great practice player,” Poppinga said. “He understands the scheme really well. He’s super smart. He’s physically ready and athletically he’s one of our best pass rushers from inside linebacker. He drops into coverage great. He does a lot of things very well.”
