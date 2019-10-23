Barry K. Jett
Birthplace: Fredericksburg
Age: 59
Family: Single; three children—two attend Spotsylvania High School and one has graduated.
Background: Retired after 23 years in law enforcement. Worked for Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, reaching rank of lieutenant, Stafford County Jail corrections officer. Spotsylvania County High School honors graduate, 1979; Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy, 1993; Germanna Community College. Coached Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation T-ball, baseball and basketball; member of Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign
issues:
1. Public Safety: Retain well-trained deputies, firefighters, EMTs and county employees by supporting a pay plan that will help secure a fair living wage.
2. Basic foundations: I believe the secondary roads in Livingston District have been at the bottom of the county’s priority list for too long. In order to push Livingston District roads to the top of the county’s priority list, I will put a strong effort working with the Virginia Department of Transportation, also team up with the local transportation committees on road projects. Acquiring broadband will give opportunities for the community, whether it’s economic, educational or health care, to flourish, which will also alleviate traffic congestion when employees can work from home. Joining forces with state and regional rural broadband boards, along with research and develop programs, will benefit Spotsylvania County.
3. Committed to keeping taxes low: Attracting new business ventures will create more local jobs, increase revenue, keeping taxes low. Keeping more money in your pocket! This will allow me as a board of supervisor to address schools, parks, libraries, transportation, infrastructure, sheriff and fire departments, thus improving quality of life for all Spotsylvania County citizens.
