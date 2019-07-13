FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. (Putnam)
2. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown)
3. Backlash by Brad Thor. (Atria)
4. Lost and Found by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes. (Ballantine)
6. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead)
7. Unsolved by Patterson/Ellis. (Little, Brown)
8. Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria)
9. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact by Mike Maden. (Putnam)
10. Whisper Network by Chandler Baker. (Flatiron)
11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press)
12. The Oracle by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
NONFICTION
1. The Pioneers by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster)
2. Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold)
3. Songs of America by Meacham/McGraw. (Random House)
4. Becoming by Michelle Obama. (Crown)
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. The Coffee Bean by Gordon/West. (Wiley)
7. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster)
8. Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. (Random House)
9. Never Play Dead by Tomi Lahren. (Broadside)
10. Everything Is [Expletive] by Mark Manson. (Harper)
11. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Kilgariff/Hardstark. (Forge)
12. Medical Medium Celery Juice by Anthony William. (Hay House)13. How to Skimm Your Life by The Skimm. (Ballantine)
14. The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala. (Blue Rider)
15. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa TerKeurst. (Nelson)
PAPERBACK
1. The Reckoning by John Grisham. (Dell)
2. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine)
3. Someone to Honor by Mary Balogh. (Berkley)
4. Tailspin by Sandra Brown. (Vision)
5. The Store by Patterson/DiLallo. (Grand Central)
6. Past Tense by Lee Child. (Dell)
7. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown)
8. Triple Homicide by James Patterson. (Vision)
9. In His Father’s Footsteps by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
10. Burning Daylight by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
11. Texas Home by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
12. Cutthroats by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending July 6