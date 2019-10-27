Carol Medawar
Birthplace: Beckley, W.Va.
Age: 47
Family: Husband and blended family of six children, ranging in age from 16–30. I have been a foster parent and have adopted.
Background: Director of school engagement for a non-profit, Project Lead The Way; work is based in home office in Stafford and involves schools across Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Previously was a K-5 educator at the MathScience Innovation Center located in Henrico County and served several school divisions around Richmond area; elementary mathematics specialist in Fauquier County for the two years prior to MSIC; teacher in several Stafford County public schools, including special education at Stafford High School, math at Stafford and North Stafford high schools and Gayle, Stafford and Dixon-Smith middle schools. I have worked with kids from pre-K to 12th grade in both regular and special education courses. B.S. in elementary education from West Virginia University; master’s in instructional technology from George Mason University and Ph.D. student in VCU’s Instructional Leadership Program. Board of Directors of Stafford Education Association, Virginia Education Association, National Education Association. Association work includes legislative, instruction and professional development, and education grants committees. Served on the Virginia Teacher of the Year Review Committee for the VDOE and current serves on Governor’s Children’s Cabinet. Served on multiple Stafford School Board advisory committees that include finance and budget, career and technical education, capital improvement and planning.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
School Safety: We have made great strides in improving the “safety hardware” at our schools (funding school resource officers, school counselors, technology, etc.) and now it is time to take it to the next level. That means taking a look at school climate to address student anxieties, how we talk about safety, how staff is trained.
Attracting and retaining our school staff: We need to “address the leaking bucket” and make sure everybody who goes into making our schools great—from bus drivers to cafeteria workers to paraprofessionals to teachers—is rewarded.
Collaboration and communication between School Board and Board of Supervisors: The Board of Supervisors has to see how having an excellent school system meets its needs, but somehow an adversarial relationship has developed between the two boards. Creating a better relationship between the two boards is something I am very interested in working towards, because an investment in our schools is an investment in the future of Stafford County.
Campaign website: medawar4schoolboard.com
