Dawn Shelley
Birthplace: Jacksonville, Fla.
Age: 56
Family: Two children, Andrew and Samantha. Both graduated from Riverbend High School.
Background: Spotsylvania School Board member since 2011, has served as chairman and vice chairman; Special education teacher for Fredericksburg schools; taught for Spotsylvania schools, but resigned after being elected to School Board; bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida; post-graduate work through University of Mary Washington and Longwood University; member of Fredericksburg Young Life Committee; small group Bible study leader, First Time Guest Team and has served as small group coach and team leader at Lifepoint Church; presented at state and national educational conferences.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? NoTop three campaign issues and your position on each:
1. Attract and retain the best and the brightest employees. I will continue to fight for competitive pay and benefits. To retain our staff, we must offer targeted and high-quality professional development that provides equitable opportunities for all employees. I will work to ensure we continue to reduce the student to teacher ratio.
2. Student and staff safety. Being and feeling safe shouldn’t rely solely on a school resource officer; we need to be sure that our buildings are safe, and our staff and students are well trained, in case of emergency. I will work to hire more social workers, school counselors, and school psychologists and will add more bullying prevention training in each of our schools. I have recommended a social skills class to the elementary encore rotation to support social-emotional growth.
3. Transparency. During my time as a School Board member, I fought to enhance our communication processes. We not only have a duty, but also an obligation to ensure that [taxpayers] dollars are spent to fulfill our mission to provide each and every student with every opportunity to be successful, and to let the people know where the money is being spent. I will work with administration to devise a plan to help citizens understand the budget and its process.
Campaign website: DawnShelley4SchoolBoard.com
