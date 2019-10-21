Erin Sherwood
Birthplace: Johnstown, Pa.
Age: 51
Family: Husband, Tim Sherwood; sons, Jack, 19, Alec, 17, and Nate, 15; daughter Drew, 12.
Background: University of Pittsburgh Law School ; Practiced law for 10 years prior to leaving practice to raise four children; Spotsylvania County Schools Parent Advisory Committee 2012–present; member of the Spotsylvania County Schools Elementary Report Card Advisory Committee; PTO Board at elementary and middle school levels; worked as a paraeducator and long-term substitute teacher for Spotsylvania schools; continues to work as substitute teacher in county.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
1. Every student deserves the opportunity to be successful in their own way. I will work to enhance our Career and Tech Center, along with our other avenues of learning. Hiring and keeping outstanding teachers is also essential. I believe that addressing the concerns of teachers will go a long way in improving the classroom experience for our teachers and students.
2. Fiscal responsibility and accountability. I will represent our community’s priorities and goals for our schools and students. I will keep you informed about changes, ideas and proposals for our schools and I will look to you to inform and guide my decision-making. I believe that our families should be well informed and highly engaged in our decision-making process. Our community is strongest when we work together.
3. Broadband internet is necessary for our students’ success. Many families in our district and throughout our county struggle with lack of access to broadband internet. The inability to complete projects, communicate with teachers, receive and turn in assignments from home, and work on applications for the next step in life places those students at a severe disadvantage. I will continue to lead the charge to strengthen the support of rural broadband access in Spotsylvania County because we should not accept the status quo.
Campaign website: SherwoodForSchoolBoard.com
