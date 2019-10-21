COURTLAND DISTRICT
James Albin Meyer
Birthplace: Belleville, Ill.
Age: 76
Family: Spouse, M. C. (Connie) Meyer; daughter, Kathleen Meyer Martin; son-in-law, George Martin; grandchildren, Teagan and Reese
Background: Retired in 2011 after 26 years with Spotsylvania County Schools as assistant superintendent for administration/finance and clerk of board; president of Virginia Association of School Business Officials in 2005–06; Spotsylvania School Board since 2012, currently serving as vice chairman, previously served as chairman for one year; Ph.D. in education administration from Virginia Tech; volunteer at Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association food pantry; eucharistic ministry at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg; currently serves as committee chairman of federal relations and legislative issues and co-chair of taskforce on workforce readiness for Virginia School Boards Association; also serves on Advisory Board on Teacher Education and Licensure and recently appointed to the Governor’s STEM Commission.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? NoTop three campaign issues:
1. Providing for 21st century instructional needs so that our students have necessary skills for career or college readiness.
2. Establishing a long-range strategic plan to develop career pathways for all students.
3. Developing a strategic long-range financial plan to accomplish these goals.
Each of these areas has a direct bearing on the instructional learning environment. Staffing, professional development and community involvement are the keys to fulfill our mission: “Together—we prepare our students for their future.”
Campaign website: Meyer4SchoolBoard
