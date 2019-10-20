Kirk Twigg
Courtesy photo

CANDIDATE INFOBOX

Name: Kirk Twigg

Birthplace: Meyersdale, Pa.

Date of birth: 61 years old

Family: Wife, Kathy; two grown children

Background: Member, Spotsylvania School Board, 2016–2019. Past Chairman of Germanna Community College's Fire Science Technology Program and taught at GCC for nine years. Spotsylvania Cable Commission, –2016. Regional Emergency Medical Service Commission, 2013–2015. Started Special Olympics track and basketball teams in Livingston District. Retired from children's ministry of a local Christian church, where I served administratively over 15 years. Co-founded Emerging STARS, a nonprofit that serves young adults with developmental disabilities. Thirty-five years in safety, health and fire protection engineering in utility, manufacturing and government contract environments. Bachelor's degree in safety and fire protection engineering from Oklahoma State University. Master's degree in business administration from Regent University.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No

Top three campaign issues and your position on each: 

1. Representation of the voter, taxpayer, parent, and student in Livingston District is paramount! I have always responded in a timely manner to constituents' phone calls and emails. I believe I was elected to be their voice and to represent them. All of my prior votes were cast to reflect that!

2. Transparency. I believe the voter, taxpayer, parent, and student deserve to know what is going on, both operationally and fiscally; and in a timely fashion. I initiated the taping of all school board meetings in 2018. I will continue to work on developing policies that encourage more communication between the Superintendent, School Board, and parents.

3. Fiscal Accountability. I support the line-item budget so that the School Board has more opportunity to help prioritize expenditures. I also believe that it is the right of every citizen to see where their tax money is being spent.

Campaign website: reelecttwigg.com 

Adele Uphaus-Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

Tags

Load comments