CHANCELLOR DISTRICT
PHILLIP SCOTT
Family: Married with four daughters
Background: Works for government contractor as a team manager in national security and background investigations; over 15 years experience in residential construction and has a contractor license; master’s degree in management and leadership, and a juris master’s in American legal studies; three years on board of subdivision of more than 3,000 residents, two years as treasurer, one as president; chair of bylaws review committee and serve on the finance, security, and architectural and environmental control committees. I have been serving my subdivision for over four years. Additionally, since I was a teen, I have Eagle Scout who served with various local organizations helping children, including Boy Scouts of America, leading Bible studies at several churches, and other outreaches.
Have you ever been convicted or charged with a crime? No
Top three campaign issues:
1. Safety. The safety of our children has always been and will continue to be a top priority of mine. Children should feel safe from the time they are picked up by the bus until they are dropped off by the bus. Bus safety needs to be enhanced. We also need to work vigilantly toward educating and preventing bullying, especially cyberbullying. This starts at the top. Parents, teachers and community leaders need to demonstrate civility.
2. Financial accountability. We all know that over 50 percent of county taxes go to our public schools. We cannot afford wasteful spending nor can we afford financial mishaps. We need to educate those responsible for school finances to ensure they are able to prevent future phishing scams from taking advantage of our tax dollars. This is something I have been vocal about personally for several years. Proper training can prevent our schools from being the victims of a crime. We need to ensure the money given to the schools is well-spent and we are getting the best deal possible. While serving on the Board of Directors for my subdivision, we had to get our three dams upgraded to comply with new state regulations. Our engineer gave us an estimate of $8 to $10 million for the repairs and upgrades. This was not feasible for our community. We worked with another engineer and reduced the cost by over 80 percent by finding different approaches to the same problem. I want to bring this method of problem solving to the school budget.
3. Innovative education. Technology is improving on a daily basis. We need to be forward-thinking about the way we are educating our students to prepare them for the future by utilizing online and virtual learning. We need to consider what they will be facing when they leave home and start their own careers. Our education needs to be focused on preparing them for challenges they will face. This comes in many ways from more exposure to the trades or different approaches to the education process. We cannot keep going the way we are going in the county and expect different results.
We need new school board members with new ideas and different approaches. We need to change what we are doing at the school level. Our test scores have been declining. What we have
Campaign website: scott4chancellor.com
