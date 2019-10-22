Rabih ‘Rob’ Abuismail
Name: Rabih AbuismailBirthplace: Beirut, Lebanon
Age: 22
Family: Older sister and younger brother, both of whom graduated from Spotsylvania schools.
Background: Rabih received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Washington in Political Science with a concentration in International Relations. Rabih has interned at Sen. Glen Sturtevant’s office and Congressman Dave Brat’s office. He has also worked on multiple campaigns across Virginia. He has also assisted his family in running numerous restaurants. Volunteered at Salem Fields Community Church. Through his family’s businesses, Rabih has also assisted in aiding the local homeless population.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? NoTop three campaign issues:
School safety: Working with the local Sheriff’s Office to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
Communication: Keep an open channel of communication between parents, schools, and elected officials.
Allocation of funds: Make sure funds are allocated properly where they are most needed, i.e., classroom supplies and teacher salaries.
Campaign website: facebook.com/rabih.abuismail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.