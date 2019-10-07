Name: Sandra D. Stevens
Birthplace: Richmond
Date of birth: March 2, 1973
Family: Husband (“Big Chuck”) Arthur Stevens Jr.; son Shawn (“Lil Chuck”) Hughes Arthur Stevens III
Background: Caroline County master deputy commissioner of the revenue/tax auditor; Masters’ in business administration from Salem University; master certification as deputy commissioner from Weldon Cooper–University of Virginia, employed in Caroline government for 15 years, member of choir and women’s fellowship ministry at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church
Top campaign issues: I am mostly concerned with communication and transparency in government. I believe effective communication is needed and availability is important. The citizens should be able to depend on fast, transparent and accurate answers on questions related to all aspects of assessing and taxation. The state code and local ordinances are sometimes not easily understood and we are to serve as the point of contact to clearly explain to our citizens what is to be the outcome of each code or ordinances as it applies to them.
Campaign website: None, but on Facebook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.