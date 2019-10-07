Name: Sandra D. Stevens

Birthplace: Richmond

Date of birth: March 2, 1973

Family: Husband (“Big Chuck”) Arthur Stevens Jr.; son Shawn (“Lil Chuck”) Hughes Arthur Stevens III

Background: Caroline County master deputy commissioner of the revenue/tax auditor; Masters’ in business administration from Salem University; master certification as deputy commissioner from Weldon Cooper–University of Virginia, employed in Caroline government for 15 years, member of choir and women’s fellowship ministry at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church

Top campaign issues: I am mostly concerned with communication and transparency in government. I believe effective communication is needed and availability is important. The citizens should be able to depend on fast, transparent and accurate answers on questions related to all aspects of assessing and taxation. The state code and local ordinances are sometimes not easily understood and we are to serve as the point of contact to clearly explain to our citizens what is to be the outcome of each code or ordinances as it applies to them.

Campaign website: None, but on Facebook

