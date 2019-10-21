Shawn Davis
Birthplace: Detroit, Mich.
Age: N/A
Family: Wife, Tasha Davis; sons, Blake and Michael, who graduated from Courtland High School
Background: School Board candidate in 2015; bachelor’s in electrical technology, Norfolk State University; and studied engineering at Naval Postgraduate School and divinity at Eastern Nazarene University; retired Marine Corps officer, with over 28 years of military experience in acquisition and aviation maintenance; now works as defense contractor as acquisition subject matter expert; executive board member and mentoring program committee chairman for Fredericksburg alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity; has served as president of the 7117 NAACP Spotsylvania branch, executive director for FAFMOI Ministries, presiding director of the Fredericksburg Rappahannock Evangelical Alliance and served on Executive Board, Rites of Passage, Teen Summit and Great Debate programs; currently bishop and senior pastor of True Faith Community Church in Fredericksburg; and vice chairman of Spotsylvania Community Budget Review Committee and previous vice chair of Spotsylvania School Board Advisory Committee.Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? NA
Top three campaign issues:
1. Improve the Code of Conduct within our schools to empower our educators and shape our children. It is important that we discover a way to balance out disciplinary processes in an effort to respectfully and diligently contribute to the well-being of our teachers and students.
2. Utilize our budget to discover new ways to assist teachers and increase programs for students.
3. Mentorship. I would like to get involved with the current program or setting up a program that will allow students to have someone besides their school counselors to talk to and confide in. Mentoring is essential when it comes to establishing emotional stability, strength of character and lifelong development.
Campaign website: friendsofshawndavis.nationbuilder.com
