UNITED WAY TO HOST CHILDREN’S BOOK SWAP
The Rappahannock United Way will host a Children’s Book Swap on Friday from 1–3 p.m. at the United Way office at 3310 Shannon Park Drive, Spotsylvania.
For every children’s book an attendee brings, they can each take two.
Storytime will be held every half-hour during the event. Children will hear “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and “Llama Llama and the Billy Goat.”
For more information on the event or to find out how to become a Rappahannock United Way volunteer, call the office at 540/373-0041 or visit rappahannockunitedway.org.