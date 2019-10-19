Have you ever wanted to work the term polymath into your conversation? Today’s author, Bill Bryson, exactly fits the definition, which the dictionary tells us is “a person who knows a lot about a lot of subjects.” The amount of information in this very readable book is almost overwhelming.
As the title suggests, the book takes each of the component systems of the human body in a separate chapter. Starting with the skin, he goes on to report on the latest thinking about the brain, heart, lungs and on to the “guts,” as well as cancer and disease in general.
This is a terrific book for a nightstand because you can read one chapter at a time; each chapter is essentially a stand-alone document. The author has conducted serious library research (the bibliography is some nine pages, plus endnotes of almost 30 pages) as well as interviewing many scientists and physicians on the areas of their expertise.
The strength of the book is not the science. The strength is Bryson’s almost unique ability to make the complex seem simple. That’s why I referred to him as a polymath. In order to explain something to another person you really have first to understand it yourself. The combination of research and interviews, with Bryson’s writing ability, makes this a must-read for everyone interested in their own health.
Just one short excerpt shows Bryson’s writing ability, and the depth of knowledge contained in the book:
“The reason your nose runs in chilly weather is the same reason your bathroom windows run with water in chilly weather. In the case of your nose, warm air from your lungs meets cold air coming into the nostrils and condenses, resulting in a drip.”
Put that way, it appears obvious, but the chances are you really had never thought it through before. Much of the book contains these ‘a-ha’ moments, and you wonder why it now seems so obvious.
This book could be a good refresher for high school biology students before taking College Board tests, and an easy-to-handle review for college students before taking a final exam in biology or physiology. Finally, if you, the reader, have some unexplained aches and pains, it is likely you can understand your issue without going to a doctor. Just read the appropriate chapter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.