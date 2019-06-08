What is it that makes some authors perennial bestsellers? Good plots? Yes. Realistic characters? Yes. Detailed and believable backgrounds that readers can relate to? Yes. Greg Iles’ latest novel checks all the boxes.
At almost 600 pages, this is not a quick evening’s read; rather it is a complex narrative that manages to hold your attention through many reading sessions. While reading, Charles Dickens was immediately bought to mind. While 200 years separates the authors, they both can tell a story.
A former Washington writer returns to his native Mississippi to take over his family’s small-town newspaper and is soon in the middle of a hot political battle about native archeological residual bones—a political battle that ends in murder. At the same time, the social and economic background in this small town encompasses strains that go back generations.
A reader can really get caught up in the narrative. For example, this reviewer is not a lover of heights. The story narrates a daredevil stunt that the protagonist and his brother had participated in many years ago. In the ultimately fatal feat, the pair climbs a 600-foot electric power tower on a dare. I literally had to put the book down and skip a page because I got caught up in their climb and suddenly my fear of heights kicked in. That’s how good the author is, to make you feel you were right up on the tower with the boys.
The plot is complex and ranges from the distant past to very current comments on our country’s present political circumstances. The way the story ultimately unfolds is hard to predict, but by the same token it keeps your interest all the way through. Many of the minor characters have commonalities with people we all know, while the story itself appears totally realistic. We don’t have to suspend disbelief while reading. Instead, a reader feels that he is being given insight to details of the lives of his friends, neighbors, and, yes, even enemies.
“Cemetery Road” deserves its place as a bestseller, and we look forward to the author’s next story.
Alfred M. King is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.