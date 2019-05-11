I have attempted to write this review several times, but each time, words failed me when I try to talk about Valeria Luiselli’s new novel, “Lost Children Archive.”
Luiselli opens with a quietly powerful premise, and we are introduced to a mother who is driving her family from New York toward Apacheria, where the Apaches once lived. As she tells the story, it becomes clear that the children are not related by blood; they are step-siblings. These distinctions do not matter much to them, however, and the love between the two children is palpable.
Unfortunately, Luiselli also starts to fill in the portrait of a marriage in trouble. The parents, who document voices and other sounds so that they can be archived and used to tell stories about humanity, became romantically involved while working on a project together. Now, however, the project is complete, and the professional opinions each has about what should be recorded and why put fissures in what was once a solid relationship. And now the mother and father are driving toward the border, but each has a different project in mind. The father wants to work on a documentary project about the Apaches, and the mother, taking a more journalistic view, wants to tell the story of the so-called “Lost Children.” These are children who were detained or went missing while attempting to cross the border into the U.S. While the parents drive toward the border together, each suspects that, at the end of journey, the mother and daughter will return to New York, while the boy and his father will remain behind in a more permanent relocation.
Admittedly, there are large portions of the novel during which there is not a lot happening in terms of its plot. Luiselli instead takes her time developing her characters and fleshing out their histories. Her slow and careful development means that when the tension does finally increase, we are even more invested in their fates. This is a highly emotive post-modern masterpiece of a novel, and I do not think it is hyperbole to say that Luiselli has penned a new classic.
Interested in echoes, both literal and figurative, Luiselli presents both an intimate portrait of a family at the breaking point and a panoramic view of a history’s reverberations on the present.
