What Mary Higgins Clark produces in quantity, she also invests with quality.
The author of more than 50 books—many of them best-selling works of romantic suspense—Clark devises addictive plots and fills them with vibrant characters. What she rarely creates, though, is a story centered on current events.
But she does so in “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry,” a novel based on the #MeToo movement that has damaged or ended the careers of numerous powerful men guilty of sexual misconduct—including Bill O’Reilly of Fox, Matt Lauer of NBC and Charlie Rose of CBS, PBS and Bloomberg.
Gina Kane, an investigative journalist for a New York-based magazine, receives an email from a CRyan who claims to be a victim of a “terrible experience” at REL, a major television network.
As she awaits CRyan’s answer to her response seeking more information, Gina learns that her correspondent, Catherine Ryan, died in a jet ski accident in Aruba. And it’s not long until another suspicious death occurs.
At REL, a cover-up conspiracy widens as the male collaborators sharpen their knives for escalated and accelerated backstabbing. And Gina begins to fear for her life.
Adding to her stress, she suspects that her recently widowed father might be the target of a gold digger in his Florida retirement community.
Timely and tense, “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” compels the reader’s attention—possibly strongly enough to make it a one-sitting read. And nonagenarian Clark again provides entertainment that proves, in Shakespeare’s words, that “age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety.”
