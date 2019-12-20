CELEBRATION BOWL:
Alcorn State (9–3)
vs. North Carolina A&T (8–3)
When: Noon
TV: ESPN
Line: North Carolina A&T by 3.
Series record: North Carolina A&T leads 2–1
What’s at stake: The Aggies seek their fourth Celebration Bowl victory in five years, and third against Alcorn State. The Braves are tired of coming up short against the Aggies.
Key matchup: Alcorn State QB Felix Harper against the Aggies’ defense. Harper has thrown for 2,613 yards and 30 touchdowns with just eight interceptions this season, but will face a defense that registered 11 interceptions and 35 sacks this season. The Aggies have turned 19 forced turnovers into 69 points.
NEW MEXICO BOWL:
Central Michigan (8–5)
vs. San Diego State (9–3)
When: 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: San Diego State by 3 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: San Diego State is making a school-record 10th straight bowl appearance but hasn’t won a bowl game since 2016l. Meanwhile, the Chippewas look to cap one of the nation’s biggest turnarounds following a 1-11 season with a bowl victory.
Key matchup: San Diego State and Central Michigan both have stingy defenses and offenses that seek to control the clock. The Aztecs rank second in the nation in rushing defense (72.3) and second in rushing yards allowed per carry (2.6). Central Michigan is also known this season for its rushing defense. The Chippewas have given up 115.1 rushing yards per game—a mark ranked 20th nationwide. Central Michigan, however, has scored 415 points this season, the fifth-most in program history. The Chippewas are averaging 31.9 points a game while the Aztecs average 19 points.
CURE BOWL:
Georgia Southern (7–5)
vs. Liberty (7–5)
When: 2:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Line: Georgia Southern by 4 1/2.
Series record: Georgia Southern 3-0.
What’s at stake: Liberty wants to win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility. Georgia Southern is bidding to stay perfect in its bowl game history, having won its previous two.
Key matchup: Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert against the Georgia Southern defense that allows an average of 240.6 yards per game. The senior has thrown for a school record 3,393 yards this season, including six games of 300 yards or more.
BOCA RATON BOWL:
SMU (10–2) vs.
Florida Atlantic (10–3)
When: 3:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Line: SMU by 3.5.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at sake: SMU could reach 11 wins for the first time since 1982, and FAU could match a school record with its 11th win.
Key matchup: SMU RB Xavier Jones vs. FAU’s defensive front. The Mustangs play starts with Jones—who has 21 rushing touchdowns this season.
CAMELLIA BOWL
Arkansas State (7-5)
vs. Florida International (6–6)
When: 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Arkansas State by 2 1/2.
Series record: Arkansas State leads 6–2.
What’s at stake: Florida International is looking to secure a winning record. Arkansas State is trying to sustain momentum heading into the offseason after winning four of its last five games.
Key matchup: Arkansas State’s passing game against FIU’s defense. FIU ranks sixth nationally in pass defense. The Red Wolves rank 14th in passing offense, averaging 305.3 yard per game.
LAS VEGAS BOWL:
No. 18 Boise State (12–1)
vs. Washington (7–5)
When: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Line: Washington by 3 1/2.
Series record: Tied 2–2.
What’s at stake: The Huskies will ook to send out retiring head coach Chris Petersen sith a victory. The Broncos wants to post its ninth season with one loss or fewer since 2002.
Key matchup: Boise State RB George Holani vs. Washington’s run defense. Holani averaged 16.6 carries for 87.6 yards over the final seven games. The Huskies were 5–1 when allowing under four yards per carry.
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
No 20 Appalachian State (12–1) vs. UAB (9–4)
When: 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Appalachian State by 17.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Appalachian State wants to finish ranked and that won’t happen if they cannot defeat a UAB team coming off a lopsided loss in the Conference USA title game.
Key matchup: Appalachian State’s offense run by QB Zac Thomas against an UAB defense that ranks ninth nationally in yards allowed per game.
Players to watch: Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans rushed for more than 1,100 yards for a second straight season to go with 23 total touchdowns. UAB LB Kristopher Moll has 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles.—The Associated Press
