HERRING: utility shut offs’ HALT WILL LAST TO June
RICHMOND—Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the State Corporation Commission to continue suspensions of utility disconnections through at least June 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the extension “is needed to make sure that all Virginians have access to water, power and gas” during the stay at home order.
The commission first halted utility disconnections last month. “This extension is especially important for hourly wage earners and those who work in the service industry who have been particularly affected by social distancing efforts and stay at home orders,” Herring said in a statement.
Customers should continue to pay their bills if they can, Herring said. And those who have stopped paying will eventually have to resume paying their bills.
N.c. COUNTY SUED OVER DENIED ACCESS TO beach
MANTEO, N.C.—A North Carolina county’s entry restrictions in the wake of the pandemic are unconstitutional and beyond its authority, a federal lawsuit contends.
The six non-North Carolina residents said in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for Eastern North Carolina that they should be able to prepare their rental properties for the spring and summer season, The Virginian–Pilot of Norfolk reported on Wednesday. The lawsuit calls for the borders to reopen right away.
The plaintiffs come from Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland, the lawsuit lists.
Dare County closed its borders to visitors and non-resident property owners three weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 outbreak as a means of limiting the number of people on the barrier island.
The county set up checkpoints at the two bridges where highways enter the Outer Banks. Anyone who is not a resident of Dare, Currituck, Hyde or Tyrrell counties are not allowed in except those who have an emergency or are in extreme hardship.
While people from neighboring counties can enter and leave, the plaintiffs are banned “solely because they are residents of another state,” according to the lawsuit.
