Bryce Reeves campaign at a glance
Birthplace: Canoga Park, Calif.
Age: 52
Family: Wife, Anne Reeves; children, Nicole and Jack Reeves
Background: Graduate with B.S., Texas A&M University; MPA, George Mason University; Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executive Program; University of Virginia Sorensen Program, U.S. Army War College National Security Seminar; owner/president, Bryce Reeves Insurance and Financial Services; member and deacon at Spotswood Baptist Church; Gideons International, Fraternal Order of Police, Issac Walton League, Coach-FXBG Lacrosse, Riverbend High football, former Army Infantry Officer, Airborne Ranger, former police detective; former chairman of Spotsylvania Republican Committee.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
1. Health care: Protecting those with pre-existing conditions by providing a variety of affordable health care options to constituents.
2. Protecting our most vulnerable—foster children and the unborn: This past session, I was the chief patron of the foster care omnibus bill which completely revamped Virginia’s foster care system, prioritizing children and supporting those who seek to love and care for them.
3. Supporting and ensuring the well being of our military personnel, veterans and law enforcement officers: While in public office, I’ve worked to create jobs for our veterans and provide them with the education and skills needed to be successful after their time serving. I will continue to work closely with our law enforcement officers in the 17th to ensure they have the funds and tools necessary to keep our communities safe.
Campaign website: BryceReeves.com
