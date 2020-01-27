The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association held its annual 2020 Presidents Gala at which new officers were installed and awards presented.

Officers for 2020 are:

  • President: Stacey Lampman, Spaces Design Studio; first vice president: Scott Hine, Assurance Financial; second vice president: Gene Brown, Atlantic Builders; treasurer: Jeremiah Horstick, CORELOT; secretary: Jeh Hicks, Jarrell Properties; associate vice president: John Reid, Embrace Home Loans; immediate past president: Marc Simes, Vakos Companies.
  • Builder directors for 2020: Michelle Hall, J. Hall Homes; Tim Hall, Tricord Homes; Sean Halsey, Halsey Homes; Allen Harrison, Battlefield Homes; Dan Sandoval, Republic Home Builders; Teressa Taylor–Griffis, Foundation Homes.
  • Associate directors: Frank Sigmon, Builders FirstSource; Bruce Reese, Legacy Engineering; Sara Fila, Legacy Engineering; Michael King, Ray’s Siding Company; Greg Schmidt, Pest Solutions of Virginia.

Award winners for 2019 were also recognized:

  • Spike/Recruiter of the Year (tie): Sean Halsey, Halsey Homes and Dan Sandoval, Republic Home Builders
  • Community Service Award: Sherrie Shaw, Universal Title
  • Government Affairs Award: Jeh Hicks, Jarrell Properties, Inc.
  • FAB Foundation Award of Excellence: Emily Hall, Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center
  • Rookie of the Year Award: Michael Pollaci, Contractor Websites Plus (Stafford Technologies)
  • Volunteer of the Year: Suzanne Surles, Central Park Insurance
  • Spirit of FABA Award: Mary Jordan, Realtor (United Real Estate Premier)
  • Committee Chairman of the Year Award: Daniel Hudson, Holt for Homes
  • Associate of the Year Award: Michael King, Ray’s Siding Company
  • Builder of the Year Award: Jeff & Michelle Hall, J. Hall Homes
  • FABA President’s Award: Dan Sandoval, Republic Home Builders
  • Inductees to the FABA Hall of Fame for their lifetime contribution to the association were Robin Newhouse, Dominion Energy and Glen Raymond, Atlantic Builders.

—Staff reports

