The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association held its annual 2020 Presidents Gala at which new officers were installed and awards presented.
Officers for 2020 are:
- President: Stacey Lampman, Spaces Design Studio; first vice president: Scott Hine, Assurance Financial; second vice president: Gene Brown, Atlantic Builders; treasurer: Jeremiah Horstick, CORELOT; secretary: Jeh Hicks, Jarrell Properties; associate vice president: John Reid, Embrace Home Loans; immediate past president: Marc Simes, Vakos Companies.
- Builder directors for 2020: Michelle Hall, J. Hall Homes; Tim Hall, Tricord Homes; Sean Halsey, Halsey Homes; Allen Harrison, Battlefield Homes; Dan Sandoval, Republic Home Builders; Teressa Taylor–Griffis, Foundation Homes.
- Associate directors: Frank Sigmon, Builders FirstSource; Bruce Reese, Legacy Engineering; Sara Fila, Legacy Engineering; Michael King, Ray’s Siding Company; Greg Schmidt, Pest Solutions of Virginia.
Award winners for 2019 were also recognized:
- Spike/Recruiter of the Year (tie): Sean Halsey, Halsey Homes and Dan Sandoval, Republic Home Builders
- Community Service Award: Sherrie Shaw, Universal Title
- Government Affairs Award: Jeh Hicks, Jarrell Properties, Inc.
- FAB Foundation Award of Excellence: Emily Hall, Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center
- Rookie of the Year Award: Michael Pollaci, Contractor Websites Plus (Stafford Technologies)
- Volunteer of the Year: Suzanne Surles, Central Park Insurance
- Spirit of FABA Award: Mary Jordan, Realtor (United Real Estate Premier)
- Committee Chairman of the Year Award: Daniel Hudson, Holt for Homes
- Associate of the Year Award: Michael King, Ray’s Siding Company
- Builder of the Year Award: Jeff & Michelle Hall, J. Hall Homes
- FABA President’s Award: Dan Sandoval, Republic Home Builders
- Inductees to the FABA Hall of Fame for their lifetime contribution to the association were Robin Newhouse, Dominion Energy and Glen Raymond, Atlantic Builders.
—Staff reports
