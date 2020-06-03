Walmart drops ammo, firearms STORE displays
NEW YORK—Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at some of its stores in the wake of the killing of George Floyd that has set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.
“As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution,” said Walmart in a statement.
The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said these items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room. Walmart, which operates 4,700 stores in the U.S., didn’t disclose the number of stores affected by the change.
The company doesn’t sell any firearms in many of the major urban markets experiencing issues due to looting.
Pilgrim’s Pride CEO indicted for price-fixing
The CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride is one of four current and former chicken company executives indicted Wednesday on charges of price-fixing.
The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
Pilgrim’s Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn was charged, along with former Pilgrim’s Pride Vice President Roger Austin. Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady also were charged.
The charges were the first in a long-running investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry. Broiler chickens are chickens raised for human consumption and sold to grocery stores and restaurants. Claxton’s customers include Chick-fil-A.
