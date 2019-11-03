Local Government Attorneys of Virginia presented Fredericksburg City Attorney Kathleen Dooley with its 2019 Finnegan Award Oct. 25 at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg. It is the highest honor for city, town and county attorneys in Virginia. Dooley was recognized for her significant and sustained contributions to Virginia local government law and LGA. She has devoted over 30 years to local government law, serving as the City’s chief counsel since 2004 after working for the Town of Blacksburg and the City of Chesapeake.
The Mary Washington Healthcare Emergency Department at Lee’s Hill is celebrating 10 years of providing local emergency services to the Fredericksburg region including Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. The emergency department treats all emergencies, common illnesses and injuries, with on-site comprehensive imaging and lab capabilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week including holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.