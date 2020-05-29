Today is the day! Here is the complete list of winners for the 2020 Best of the Burg Contest. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists and thank you to everyone who participated. The Best of the Burg edition of the Discover magazine is distributed in today's Free Lance-Star. When our office hours resume, we will have additional copies for sale!
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Caroline County man killed in fatal crash not far from his home
-
Woman gets four and a half years for Fredericksburg bathroom sexual attacks
-
Second Spotsylvania death from COVID-19 reported in two days
-
White woman who called police on black man in Central Park video fired from job
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
Promotions
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.