The Fredericksburg Nationals have selected 6 Bears & a Goat to make its official craft beers, including a FredNats-branded version, for its inaugural 2020 season.
The Stafford County brewery will offer a variety of styles of its award-winning beers in the new 5,000-seat park near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Celebrate Virginia South. The special FredNats-branded beer will be sold only in the stadium and at the brewery, which is located at 1140 International Parkway off U.S. 17.
“We are the face of the Fredericksburg Nationals when it comes to craft beer,” said brewery spokeswoman Lindsey Heppner.
She said Six Bears & a Goat’s beers will be available in every place in the stadium where beer is sold.
“We are proud to have locally brewed beer at the stadium,” said Nick Hall, the team’s executive vice president and general manager, in a news release.
Mark Faller, founder and managing partner of 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company, said the team’s vision of enriching the Fredericksburg community aligns with the brewery’s values.
The FredNats will host a season ticket holder pick-up event at the 6B&G brew house prior to opening day at a date to be announced. Area residents who have purchased full-season packages can get their tickets, meet members of the FredNats front office staff, and experience 6B&G beer, food and hospitality.
—Cathy Jett
