The Pig Pitt is expected to open this spring in the former The Happy Clam location in downtown Fredericksburg.

 BY CATHY JETT THE FREE LANCE–STAR

A downtown Fredericksburg restaurant space with an eye-catching exterior is about to get a new occupant—and a new paint job.

Peggy Sue Durrette is planning to open The Pig Pitt restaurant in the old Happy Clam location at 1017 Sophia St. this spring.

She said she looked at the colorful location prior to opening her barbecue place in Hilltop Plaza shopping center in Spotsylvania County a year and a half ago.

“I liked it because it’s an old cinder block building, and fits concept of a pig pit,” Durrette said. “Then my store burned and I saw this was available. It worked out for me.”

The new Pig Pitt will have much the same menu as the original, featuring pork, chicken and beef smoked over hickory. Customers will have a choice of several different barbecue sauces, all of which are made in-house.

There will be one significant change, though. Durrette has applied for a license to serve wine and beer, which she didn’t serve at the Spotsylvania location.

Work has already begun on renovating the building, which had been the home of Barefoot Green’s Restaurant and Seafood Market for years. Durrette said that they’re removing some of the equipment left behind when The Happy Clam closed in 2019 after a six-year run.

And the exterior’s mural featuring a cloud-filled blue sky over a sandy shoreline populated by crabs and oysters?

That’ll get covered with light gray paint and dark gray trim.

—Cathy Jett

