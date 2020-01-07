The Eagle Village space that formerly housed Blackstone Coffee is now serving a different type of beverage.
Stafford County-based Adventure Brewing Company is opening its new tasting room and brewery at 1113 Jefferson Davis Highway, across from the University of Mary Washington’s main campus. The grand opening will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
This is the company’s second location, since it closed the one that it had in Spotsylvania County earlier this year and moved all the equipment to its headquarters at 33 Perchwood Drive in Stafford. Owners Tim Bornholtz, Stan Johnson and Russ Patishnock said having a location in Eagle Village has long been part of the company’s strategic plan. It will also allow them to increase production capacity.
“This location is one more way we can expand the adventurous spirit that has long been part of our core business plan,” Patishnock said in a news release.
Adventure Brewing Co. at Eagle Village will serve a variety of locally made traditional and experimental craft beers and hard seltzers.
