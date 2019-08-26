The Eagle Village space that formerly housed Blackstone Coffee soon will become home to a different type of brew.
Stafford County-based Adventure Brewing Company will open a tasting room and brewery in the mixed-use development across from the University of Mary Washington’s main campus in late fall. It will sell a variety of the company’s craft beers and hard seltzers.
This will be the company’s second location, since it closed the one that it had in Spotsylvania County earlier this year and moved all the equipment to its headquarters at 33 Perchwood Dr. in Stafford. Owners Tim Bornholtz, Stan Johnson and Russ Patishnock said having a location in Eagle Village has been part of the company’s strategic plan. It will also allow them to increase production capacity.
“This location is one more way we can expand the adventurous spirit that has long been part of our core business plan,” Patishnock said.
Eagle Village is owned by the University of Mary Washington Foundation, and CEO Jeff Rountree said that he’s excited to add “the most popular, locally-born brewer” to its portfolio of restaurants.
Two other businesses recently announced they will open in Eagle Village. Patriot Subs has leased the 1,500 square-foot space that had housed Quiznos, and plans to open in September. AT&T Mobility will move into the 3,400-square-foot space previously occupied by Pancho Villa. It is slated to open early next year.