Alorica, an international outsourcing service provider, won’t be closing its location in Spotsylvania County on May 31 after all.

Its contact center at 10300 Spotsylvania Ave. has gotten a new client that company spokeswoman Erica McCarthy described as “one of the world’s largest financial institutions.” It’s also increased its hourly rate to $13.50 per hour and is hiring more staff.

The location has 311 employees who provide customer care and technical support services for a number of businesses.

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments