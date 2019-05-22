Alorica, an international outsourcing service provider, won’t be closing its location in Spotsylvania County on May 31 after all.
Its contact center at 10300 Spotsylvania Ave. has gotten a new client that company spokeswoman Erica McCarthy described as “one of the world’s largest financial institutions.” It’s also increased its hourly rate to $13.50 per hour and is hiring more staff.
The location has 311 employees who provide customer care and technical support services for a number of businesses.