Fredericksburg-area economic development directors have been doing everything from finding resources for businesses trying to stay afloat during the COVID–19 pandemic to surveying them on what help they’ll need when it subsides.
On Wednesday, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce held a Zoom meeting to give them and some local officials a chance to compare notes. Most are making similar efforts, but there were some differences that reflect their individual localities.
Fredericksburg’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism and Spotsylvania’s Economic Development Department both worked with their Economic Development Authorities to create grant programs, for example. Their directors, along with those in Caroline, King George and Spotsylvania counties, also came up with lists of websites where their businesses could turn for help.
Bill Freehling, who heads Fredericksburg’s department, said he puts out a newsletter that updates the business community on available resources. Debbie Sanders, deputy director of economic development for Spotsylvania County, added that her office calls businesses to make sure they get the information and helps with applications because they can be difficult to navigate.
Nick Minor, King George County’s Economic Development and Tourism director, said he also sent out a COVID-19 impact survey to county businesses to see which ones needed help. He said the coronavirus hasn’t had a significant impact in King George because it has so many federal government contractors.
Restaurants have been especially hard hit by the regulations put in place to create social distancing.
To help, all five localities have come up with lists on their websites of the restaurants that offer takeout, pickup and delivery. Fredericksburg’s is included in fxbglovelocal.com, a special website that was created recently to help them and other businesses. It just added a Mother’s Day gift guide that showcases products and packages from several downtown businesses, Freehling said.
Caroline County doesn’t have as many restaurants as its neighbors, but it does have a number of farmers who are selling beef, chicken, lamb and pork directly to the public, said Gary Wilson, its Economic Development director. They’re listed on the county’s website, co.caroline.va.us/1150/Agriculture-Producers-Offering-Retail-Se.
The directors also thanked businesses in their communities that have offered help during the pandemic.
John Holden, director of Stafford’s Economic Development and Tourism Department, said his office worked with a number of Stafford hotels to establish discounted rates for first responders who need a place to quarantine themselves from their families. He said Lifecare Medical Transports has sent ambulances to help in New York City.
King George Supervisor Cathy Binder praised Bloomia, a commercial grower that partnered with Fredericksburg VA Main Street to give away 350,000 tulips downtown in March.
She also mentioned that the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren asked how it can help local hospitals, and SimVentions offered the help of its software developers and engineers.
Wilson said when Kroger was having trouble finding enough space at its Harris Teeter distribution center as it ramped up delivery to stores, Coastal Sunbelt offered the use of some of its freezers.
Sanders noted that A. Smith Bowman Distillery has been making sanitizer and Little Tire has been making masks.
Freehling said that he’s been impressed by how businesses have been quick to adopt new strategies as they cope with social distancing requirements.
Foode, for example, now sells groceries in addition to takeout; Fahrenheit 132 is selling meat; Orofino is offering online cooking classes and Ponshop Studio and Gallery is offering online drawing classes for children. He added that Juan More Taco is providing free lunches for the elderly.
Kyle Allwine, the chamber’s director of government affairs, suggested that each locality share a link to its COVID-19 resources on the chamber’s website, fredericksburgchamber.org/Covid-19-Resources, and think of ways they and businesses in their localities can work together.
“We’re all stronger together,” Freehling said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.